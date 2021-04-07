Regina Red Sox pitch plan for new baseball stadium on Dewdney Ave.

Regina’s Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) team wants to build its field of dreams.

The Regina Red Sox have released a concept plan for a 3,500-seat baseball stadium. The proposed location is the vacant railyards on Dewdney Avenue, just south of the Warehouse District and directly north of the downtown core.

(Supplied: Regina Red Sox)

The Red Sox currently play at Currie Field, a 60-year-old stadium at Mount Pleasant Sports Park in the north end of the city.

The baseball team has partnered with Living Sky Sports and Entertainment (LSSE), which “will help facilitate the club’s financial participation with stadium construction costs.”

The group estimates they can build the stadium represented in the concept drawings for a cost ranging between $22-25 million. LSSE, together with the Red Sox, is willing to contribute between $4-5 million.

How the remaining funds are raised “still needs to be worked out,” according to Alan Simpson, the founder of LSSE.

“At the end of the day, this ballpark will be owned by the city. We’ve just come to the table to say, this isn’t just an idea, this is our vision. We’ve spent money on design plans. If you’d like to do a ballpark, let us know and we’ll work for you. At the end of the day, it’s a public workspace. How the city wants to finance the balance of it is really the city’s business,” said Simpson.

All six Saskatchewan teams that play in the 12-team WCBL have announced they’ll forgo this season.