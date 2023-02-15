Regina resident warned to remove snow the city graded onto his sidewalk

A Regina resident said the city is using intimidation tactics against him after he complained about snow clearing on his block.

Ted Jaleta called the city after a grader dumped snow on his sidewalk, he said the city responded with a warning informing him he has 48 hours to remove the snow.

“Threatening letters and intimidation is not the solution,” the Whitmore Park resident said.

Jaleta’s problems started last week when he submitted an online complaint to city hall about the snow that was left by the grader in front of his home.

“Then someone came to my door and they handed me a warning letter,” Jaleta said.

Regina residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear sidewalks in front of their homes or face being billed by the city to have the job done for them. It’s about $300. Jaleta said he always shovels away snow but not this.

“You have to have huge machinery. Physically it’s impossible to do that,” Jaleta said.

“In instances where snow has been placed onto the sidewalk by the City, residents should call Service Regina and a crew will be scheduled to stop by,” the city said in a written response.

The city offered no explanation about why Jaleta received a warning letter. The Whitmore Park resident said that if bylaw enforcement action proceeds, he will challenge it in court.