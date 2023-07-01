Regina residents celebrate the Lieutenant Governor's Canada Day

The Government House hosted their Canada Day celebration, which was put on by the Lieutenant Governor.

The program, which lasted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., focused on multiculturalism.

"Russell Mirasty is actually the first Indigenous person to serve as our Lieutenant Governor, and he really wanted us to celebrate multiculturalism on this day," said Carolyn Speirs, executive director of the Lieutenant Governor's office.

"I also surround myself with the history of it, Indigenous culture and Canadian culture, it's a lot of cultures here, and I just love that about Canada," said Kimberli Kolodywatt, a visitor.

For some visitors, it was the first Canada Day celebration in Regina.

"We have attended two Canada Day celebrations, one in Montreal and one here in Regina, and we like the celebration here," said Revathi Raja, one of the visitors.

The celebration included the Irish and the Philippines dancing, Saskatchewan Science Centre shows, snacks, and different kids' entertainments.

"We are here in Canada. It's a multicultural country, and we like to see different people, so we like with the people here," Raja said.