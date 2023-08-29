Regina residents encouraged by city to start using green bins

With pickup service expected to start next week, the City of Regina is encouraging its residents to begin using their green bins if they’ve received them.

Yard waste as well as all food scraps including meat, bones, dairy and greases can be put into the green bin.

Soiled paper, such as paper towel, cardboard and tissues can also be put into bins.

The city says green bins will be collected weekly until November before shifting to bi-weekly for the winter months.

The usage of green bins is expected to divert at roughly 50 per cent of a household's waste out of the landfill, the city says on its website.

With the new program starting garbage pickup that is normally every week in the summer will change to a bi-weekly schedule all year long, according to the city.

Blue bin recycling will stay on the same schedule it’s currently on.

The city began delivering the new bins to residents earlier in August.

Pickup will officially begin on Sept. 4.

More information can be read here.