Regina residents line up in the middle of the night for COVID-19 vaccine

Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed before 10 a.m., Sunday after the line reached its maximum capacity. Residents were seen lining up at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place by 3:30 a.m.

The drive-thru re-opened Sunday after a two-week closure due to vaccine supply.

Monah Mohamed received her first shot on Sunday morning. She is newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan due to her line of work.

“I got a text from a friend at 3:30 [a.m.] who got there who said there were already cars in front of them,” Mohamed told CTV News Regina. “So my friend and I rushed there, we arrive around 4:30 with about 25 to 30 cars ahead of us.”

Mohamed received her vaccine shortly before 9 a.m.; she waited roughly four and a half hours.

“The website said there was a six hour wait, but they’re super efficient,” Mohamed said

The clinic is scheduled to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place. Wait times are available on the province's website.

People age 40 and older became eligible for their vaccine in Saskatchewan on Friday.

A variety of essential workers are also eligible, including teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.