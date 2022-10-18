Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency

Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.

Public information sessions are providing residents the opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns about five proposed recreational and cultural projects that would shape Regina’s downtown core.

Some residents are concerned that presentations are put online for the public to watch, but the question and answer portions of the session are not provided.

Jim Elliott has attended all the sessions this week and said the city should be recording the question and answer portion so residents watching online can have their questions answered.

“The fact that the Q and A yesterday was not recorded so at least the public would understand what questions that might have been asked in committee,” Elliott said.

According to residents, the Q and A sessions are an important aspect of the sessions and provide additional pieces of information that residents who did not attend could use.

“The Q&A is where you get to ask the details, and things that are not specifically on the agenda of those presentations as well,” Patricia Elliott, a member of the Cathedral Community Association, said.

Co-chair of the catalyst committee Bob Hawkins insists all information provided during the information sessions is transparent and will be provided when the findings are presented.

“All the information that we have that can be made public will be available on the website,” Hawkins said. “When we present our recommendations there will be detailed background information with it.”

Two locations the proposed aquatic centre can be built include a location in the yards, and a location where the Lawson Aquatic Centre currently sits.

The project will cost approximately $173 million.

Construction would start in 2025.

The proposed centre could include two 50 meter competition swimming pools with spectator seating, and leisure aquatics including a wave pool, lazy river, water slides, play structures, hot tubs, and deck viewing areas.

“We know that the aquatics facility is at the end of its life and does not meet national competition standards,” Hawkins said. “We know we have to do something about it. It is a priority.”

The report presented in Wednesday’s session estimates Regina gets over 600,000 swim visits a year including 1,200,000 total visits.

Public information sessions continue Wednesday with the committee discussing an outdoor all-purpose baseball event centre and an outdoor synthetic field.