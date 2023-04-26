Regina residents will be able to enjoy scooters this summer, city says
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
City council has approved the use of e-scooters in Regina, effective immediately.
On Wednesday, city council approved amendments to the Traffic Bylaw and the Parks and Open Space Bylaw, allowing e-scooters to travel on bike lanes, park pathways, multi-use pathways and roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less.
To operate an e-scooter in the city, riders must:
- Be 16 years of age or older.
- Wear a helmet.
- Not exceed a maximum speed of 24 km/h on roadways.
- Not exceed a maximum speed of 15 km/h on pathways and other slow speed areas.
The city plans to establish a shared e-scooter program by July. Shared e-scooters will be available to rent through a vendors app once in place.
Information on locations, cost and areas permitted to ride will be available when the program launches in the summer.
More information can be found on the city’s website, or on SGI’s website for provincial guidelines.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry SoundOPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain StreetA collision investigation closed part of a major street in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housingMusqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forcesOne year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic winThe adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ dropDanielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreementThe day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospitalJose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chiefFire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.