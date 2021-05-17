Regina restaurants reopen for in-person dining

Regina restaurants are permitted to reopen for in-person dining.

The Government of Saskatchewan said restaurants in the Queen City will be subject to the in-person dining guidelines currently in place province-wide.

Capacity at a single table will be limited to four people. Indoor tables with physical barriers between them must be two metres apart, while tables without barriers have to be placed three metres apart.

For outdoor dining, there must be a two metre distance between tables, with or without barriers.

Alcohol sales will be allowed up until 10 p.m.

Restaurants also must continue to record information for all customers, for contact tracing purposes.

The province said all other measures and public health orders remain in place.