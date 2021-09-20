iHeartRadio

Regina results: Andrew Scheer re-elected in Regina-Qu'Appelle

Conservative candidate Andrew Scheer has won his seat in Regina-Qu’Appelle.

Scheer has been the sitting MP in this riding since 2004.

He was the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and served as the Official Opposition House Leader before winning the Conservative Party Leadership race in 2017.

Scheer stepped down as leader after the party’s loss in 2019.

More to come…

