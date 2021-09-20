Regina results: Andrew Scheer re-elected in Regina-Qu'Appelle
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Conservative candidate Andrew Scheer has won his seat in Regina-Qu’Appelle.
Scheer has been the sitting MP in this riding since 2004.
He was the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and served as the Official Opposition House Leader before winning the Conservative Party Leadership race in 2017.
Scheer stepped down as leader after the party’s loss in 2019.
More to come…
-
Guelph results: Liberal incumbent Lloyd Longfield winsLloyd Longfield with the Liberal Party has been declared winner in the Guelph riding by the CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
NDP’s Daniel Blaikie holds on to Elmwood-TransconaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Daniel Blaikie of the NDP will be re-elected in Elmwood-Transcona.
-
Liberal Kevin Lamoureux keeps hold of Winnipeg NorthCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Kevin Lamoureux will be re-elected in Winnipeg North.
-
-
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
-
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
-
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
-
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.