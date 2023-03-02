Regina's affordable housing project to be led by North Central Family Centre
The City of Regina selected the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) as their partner to lead the delivery and operation of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) project, that was announced in December, 2022.
The project proposed by the NCFC is the development of a 30-unit, multi-family residential building in North Central, according to a media release from the City of Regina.
“This project is more than a building, it's about community pride, connection, inclusion, sharing and hope and will serve as a model for future housing growth," Kim Wenger, executive director of the NCFC said in the release.
The city is working with NCFC to submit a proposal to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) by March 15.
Once it is approved, the project must be completed in 18 months, which is anticipated to be in late 2024, according to the city.
“Developing new affordable housing will improve community safety and wellbeing for residents and contribute to revitalizing this neighbourhood,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said in the release.
Regina was one of 41 municipalities chosen by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
-
Calle Jarnkrok scores game-winner for Toronto Maple Leafs in 2-1 win over Calgary FlamesCalle Jarnkrok scored the game-winner for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
-
Plane bound for Calgary from Kamloops, B.C., makes emergency landing along the wayThere were some tense moments for 75 passengers and crew on a flight from Kamloops, B.C., destined for Calgary on Thursday.
-
'Our reality:' Finance minister wants review of Alberta's volatile revenue structureAlberta's finance minister says he would like to see a panel formed within the next year and a half to address the province's often volatile revenue structure.
-
Suspects arrested in connection with recent Calgary gun violence charged, identified by policeCalgary police have named the two men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village months before.
-
A tear in your beer: Get set for a tax hike on boozeThe price we pay for booze could soon be going up, with a lofty tax hike scheduled to take effect April 1. So, whether it’s a pint with your mates, a glass of wine at home, or shopping for spirits at the LCBO, you may have to dig deeper to enjoy your adult beverages.
-
Timmins Police Service to soon release details of its new recruitment and retention planThe Timmins Police Services Board wants to reassure the public and Timmins Police Service employees that a plan to recruit and retain more officers is soon to be released to the public.
-
Northern pharmacies concerned about not getting medications on time from their supplierIroquois Falls pharmacies tell CTV that deliveries of medication from their distributor, McKesson Canada, have been arriving late for several months.
-
Company's cocaine approval claim fuels Vancouver dispensary outrageA B.C. company's announcement that it has received Health Canada approval to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine prompted outrage at the provincial legislature Thursday.
-
U of M researchers join group to better prepare Canada for another pandemicResearchers at the University of Manitoba are a part of a group working to help Canada be better prepared for a pandemic by focusing on a bottleneck exposed by COVID-19.