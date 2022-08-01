Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior roster
Players from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
They include Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old forward with the Regina Pats, and 20-year-old Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Daemon Hunt.
Originally from North Vancouver, Bedard was Regina’s first-round pick and first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam draft, and the seventh player in CHL history to be granted exceptional status.
Hailing from Brandon, Man., Hunt previously played for Canada Black at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Saint John and Quispamsis, N.B., finishing fifth overall.
Hunt was Moose Jaw’s first-round selection in the 2017 WHL Bantam draft and 15th overall.
The 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships are set to be held from Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.
