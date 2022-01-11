Regina's Brayden Lenius signs with NFL's Atlanta Falcons

Regina-born wide receiver Brayden Lenius has signed a contract with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, after spending the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Lenius and 16 others were inked by the Falcons to future-reserve deals, which gives them a shot at making the team next season, while also prohibiting them from working out for any other franchise.

Lenius tweeted a photo of himself on Monday, signing a contract with an Atlanta Falcons hat sitting in front of him.

like i said, it’s a marathon so keep dream chasing..#Riseup#DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/RUqzanXhbq

The Riders released Lenius last week, giving him the opportunity to sign in the NFL.

Lenius caught 37 passes for 471 yards with four touchdowns during the 2021 season with the Riders.