Regina's drive-thru vaccine clinic open until May 15

Regina’s drive-thru vaccination clinic reopened Thursday morning and is expected to remain open until May 15.

The clinic located at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Drivers can enter from the northbound lane on Lewvan.

Current vaccine eligibility is anyone over age 26. Eligibility will drop to 23 and older on Friday.

Drive-thru wait times can be viewed on the province’s website.

WALK-IN LOCATIONS OPEN

The walk-in vaccination clinic at the Argyle Park Community Centre is open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic at the South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wait times can be viewed on the province’s website.

PHARMACY APPOINTMENTS

More than 100 pharmacies in 37 Saskatchewan communities are offering COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis. These pharmacies are offering shots separately from the province’s vaccine booking system and residents will need to contact a pharmacy directly to get a vaccine.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) last updated the list of participating pharmacies. The SHA website says more pharmacies will be added as more vaccine doses become available.

Participating pharmacies will determine their own booking methods based on the province’s age-based sequencing. Pharmacies are responsible for communicating directly with the public.