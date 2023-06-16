Regina's former city manager was paid nearly $850,000 after firing

Regina’s former city manager Chris Holden was paid out $849,319 in the wake of his abrupt departure from the position in last year, according to a city financial report.

Holden was let go after a city council vote in February 2022, following a special meeting called to discuss what the city said at the time was “long-term resource planning.”

The meeting was "in camera," meaning council did not allow the public or news media to observe the discussion. Following the closed-door meeting, council went public announcing that Holden had been terminated.

The report shows that Holden’s earned in $86,722 in "regular earnings" in 2022. The $849,319 is listed in a category named “other."

According to a city spokesperson, the money includes termination payments required because Holden was dismissed "without cause."

"Other Remuneration includes severance, vacation payout for earned vacation, retirement allowance, car allowance, and supplementary pension plan payment," an emailed statement from the spokesperson said.

The financial report will be discussed when council meets next week.