Regina's German community celebrates Oktoberfest

On Saturday, Regina’s German community celebrated Oktoberfest, an event held at the German Club.

The family friendly event had bouncy houses, a petting zoo, performances, food, face painting, and other activities.

In the evening, adults can enjoy a band, cultural performances, food, and drinks.

"It's one of our cultural traditions basically that is known around the world, and so you know we're putting it on because we like to share our culture with the people of Regina," said Andrea Macleod, one of the organizers of the event.

The preparation started in August with the help of volunteers and members of the club.

Macleod said the German club plans to have other events that include a Christmas market later in November and a Christmas party in December.