Regina's Kelly Knapp wins SaskTel Tankard

Regina’s Kelly Knapp defeated Swift Current’s Steve Laycock 5-4 in the final of the SaskTel Tankard in Estevan, Sask. on Sunday and will represent Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. from March 3 to 12.

Knapp who curls out of the Highland Curling Club in the Queen City will look to win Saskatchewan’s first national men’s curling title since 1980.

Knapp went undefeated in the event, winning all five of his matches.

The team is made up of skip Kelly Knapp along with his brother and lead Trent Knapp, third Brennan Jones, second Mike Armstrong and spare Dustin Kidby.