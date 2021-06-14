Regina's Maple Leaf pool reopens after renovations

Regina’s newly renovated Maple Leaf pool will reopen to the public on Monday afternoon.

The pool has been a fixture in the Heritage neighbourhood for more than 70 years. In 2018, the City of Regina was planning to permanently close the pool because of safety concerns with the aging facility. But residents rallied to keep the pool.

Construction on the $5.3 million renovation project began in March of 2020. The city said the pool is designed in a way that makes accessibility a priority.

The city will host a grand opening event at the pool on Tuesday, June 22.