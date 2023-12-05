Regina's Marc Mueller expected to be named Riders' new offensive coordinator: TSN

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to name Marc Mueller the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

According to Lalji, Mueller and the Riders have already agreed to a contract.

The Riders have not made an official announcement as of Tuesday morning.

Mueller, who is originally from Regina, was the quarterbacks coach for the Calgary Stampeders for the past four seasons and has spent a total of 10 years with the Stampeders organization.

The former University of Regina Rams starting quarterback and grandson of Riders legend Ron Lancaster, began his coaching career with the Rams in 2013 before moving on to the Stampeders the following season.

