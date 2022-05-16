Regina's mayor met with PM Trudeau in Ottawa Monday

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday to discuss a number of topics including ongoing infrastructure projects and social initiatives.

Masters said she and the prime minister discussed several projects that are receiving assistance from the federal government.

“It’s everything from our water treatment plant, infrastructure development, pre-engineering design for relocation along the National Trade Corridor, Reaching Home initiative,” Masters said Monday.

“We’ve got some work going on with community safety and wellbeing, and further infrastructure work as we in Regina come back from the recovery from the pandemic.”

Trudeau said Masters had “constructive and productive” meetings with a number of ministers during her visit.

“An opportunity for us to talk about the work we’ve been doing together on infrastructure, on water, on reconciliation, on so many different things,” the prime minister said.

The City of Regina said Masters would be available to share more details about the private meeting on Wednesday.