Regina's Michaels craft store celebrates reopening following fire
The Michaels craft store in east Regina celebrated a grand reopening Friday morning after being closed since last November following a fire.
More than 70 per cent of the store’s products were damaged from smoke and water from fire sprinklers, according to Michaels' regional vice-president for western Canada Troy Overby.
The newly renovated store is the first of its kind in Canada, with an open layout, wider aisles and a new custom framing area.
“Once we knew it was a total loss we decided to take that extra time and redo it right. So if that took a few more weeks of ordering different things in and remapping the store we thought that was right for the community,” Overby said.
No one was injured in the fire last fall.
It remains under investigation.
