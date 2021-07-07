Regina's mosquito count is 45 times higher this summer than 2020

The number of mosquitos in Regina is 45 times higher in 2021 compared to last summer - an increase of 4,460 per cent - according to data from the City of Regina.

The city has 12 mosquito traps set for observation within Regina’s six monitoring areas. Two traps in each monitoring zone allow the city to calculate an average mosquito count based on the results of the 12 traps.

In 2020, the City of Regina reported 77 trapped mosquitos across the city’s monitoring zones in week 26. A total of 3,511 mosquitos were trapped over the same period this year, June 28 to July 2.

(Source: City of Regina)

The city sets two traps in rural areas, which netted 45 mosquitos in 2020, and 1,177 in 2021.

The following is a breakdown of mosquitos trapped in the city, by monitoring zone:

AREA 1

2020: 1

2021: 327

AREA 2

2020: 9

2021: 77

AREA 3

2020: 14

2021: 425

AREA 4

2020: 1

2021: 84

AREA 5

2020: 52

2021: 893

AREA 6

2020: 0

2021: 1,705

TOTAL