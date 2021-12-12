Regina safe consumption site open seven days a week

The safe consumption site at the Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre is now open seven days a week.

The shift from a Monday to Friday format officially began on Saturday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday through until March.

Statutory holidays does not impact the new hours, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Michael Parker, executive director of the centre, said they always knew its services were needed beyond five days a week.

"In an ideal world we'd be open 24-7, or more feasibly, probably 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day," said Parker.

As of Sunday afternoon, the centre saw six people use its services over the opening weekend.

Parker added it is important to offer a safe, warm and clean place with a paramedic on site in case of an adverse reaction.

"We're reducing harm on the individual, which helps reduce harm in the community as well," Parker said.

Statistics from the Regina Police Service show an increasing number of apparent overdose deaths in the city.

From January to October of this year, police attended 118 apparent overdose deaths, an increase from 2020 which saw 92 overdose deaths over the course of the entire year.

Police said it’s important for drug users to always carry Narcan.

"A lot of times they don't have somebody with them and they'll overdose and regardless of what the affect is going to be, nobody will be there to help them," said Srgt. Donna Wall while addressing the media on Dec. 3.

RPS said the severity of the issue is a public safety concern, and the entire community needs to put in more of an effort to combat it.