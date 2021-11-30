Regina, Saskatoon airports resume international travel
Airports in both Regina and Saskatoon are once again receiving flights from outside of the country.
The Regina International Airports CEO called the anticipated return “a community effort.”
“Our city our province, many local politicians, our business community, we all came together to say to the government ‘we need to get our airport back on the map internationally,’” James Bogusz told CTV Morning Live.
He said Sunwing flights are expected to be announced in December, with WestJet potentially adding a direct flight to Mexico in January. Direct flights to Pheonix will also resume for a period in February.
Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won't be able to board a plane or train in Canada as of Tuesday, and a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be an acceptable substitute.
-
Maritime provinces testing some travellers for COVID-19 Omicron variantOn Friday, federal counterparts notified Maritime officials of travellers who had already arrived in the region over the past 14 days from countries in southern Africa flagged by Ottawa – a list of nations that has grown as of Monday.
-
Phase one of the Calgary to Canmore Trail unveiledPlans are in the works for a 36 kilometre trail stretching west from Calgary to Cochrane. A large portion of the trail is already complete and needs an additional 16 kilometres to be built.
-
Fatal shooting victim identified by Calgary policeCalgary police have identified the victim in a recent shooting death in the southeast as a man who recently moved to the city from Edmonton.
-
Via Rail unveils new fleet of trains for Windsor-Quebec City corridorVia Rail previewed the first of 32 new Siemens trains on Tuesday at their Tremblay Road station in Ottawa.
-
'There were so many things she did for the community': Local teen honours motherMckenna Smith is following in her mother’s footsteps.
-
Giving Tuesday on track for a bigger 2021Every year, millions around the world use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities or a cause they care about. It’s called Giving Tuesday and those who benefit from this day need it now more than ever.
-
Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipmentThe Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.