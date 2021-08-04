Regina school divisions working on return to class plans for September

Regina’s public and Catholic school divisions are in the process of developing return to class plans for the 2021-22 school year.

Both divisions said they are consulting with Regina Public Health to determine a plan for students and staff for a return to in-class learning in September.

“This plan will rely on the expertise of public health experts and will build on the foundation of enhanced cleaning protocols, better ventilation and other public health measures that were used in schools and buildings in the previous school year,” Regina Public Schools said in a statement.

“Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) administration will use the new provincial framework to update our Return to School 2021-22 Plan,” RCSD said in a statement on its website. “Our intent is to employ the lessons of 2020-21 in our updated version while maintaining our commitment to the safety of students and staff.

According to The Government of Saskatchewan’s 2021-22 Safe Schools Plan, there will be no province-wide COVID-19 restrictions in place in schools and the year will proceed “as during pre-pandemic years.”

“Schools will not be required to have masking, physical distancing or other COVID-19 restrictions used in the 2020-21 school year,” the Safe Schools Plan states.

The province said its plan could be updated if there is change in risk or epidemiology.

While no safety protocols are mandated, Regina Public Schools said no decisions have been made regarding physical distancing or mask use in schools.

Both divisions plan to share their return to school plans later in August.