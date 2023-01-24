Regina school resource officer program under review after operating for 43 years

The School Resource Officer (SRO) Program in Regina schools is under review.

The program is a partnership between Regina Public and Regina Catholic School Divisions and the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS officers are placed inside schools across the city in an effort to build positive relationships, reduce school crime and create a safe environment while acting as a resource for staff and students, including for counseling and education purposes.

“That’s what it’s set to do to build relationships, to find alternate ways to make sure that schools are safe and that justice prevails without always having to resort to making an arrest,” said RPS chief Evan Bray, adding the program has resulted in a number of success stories.

The program has been operating for 43 years, but this is the first time it is being reviewed.

A third party, Praxis Consulting, is evaluating the program. The review will gather information from students, parents and caregivers in order to assess the program’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We’re constantly hearing positive feedback from school administrators and staff and students of schools, but I recognize not everyone loves the program and sometimes people don’t feel safe having a police officer at their school,” Bray said.

The police chief hopes the review will identify ways to “ease that tension that might exist” for students and strengthen the program to ensure everyone feels safe with police officers inside schools.

A series of focus groups were held with students in December. Now, the consulting firm is looking for feedback through an online survey found here.

The group is also holding several come-and-go open houses at Regina Public and Catholic Schools over the next three weeks:

Jan. 24 at Harbour Landing / St. Kateri Tekakwitha from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Campbell Collegiate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Wascana Plains School / St. Elizabeth from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Plainsview School / St. Nicholas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Michael A. Riffel Catholic High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 9 at mâmawêyatitân centre / Scott Collegiate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parents, caregivers and guardians are encouraged to attend to learn more about the SRO program, ask questions and offer feedback.

Neither school division will comment while the review is taking place, in an effort to keep the process unbiased.

Recommendations will be made to the boards of education once the review is complete.