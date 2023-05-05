Regina schools considering lunchroom supervision fees, further cuts to address budgetary shortfalls

The Regina Board of Education is considering lunchroom supervision fees and curtailed spending to address what it feels is a government funding shortfall for schools.

Those possibilities were contained in a leaked memo obtained by the Saskatchewan NDP.

“And it says that cuts to programs and new fees for parents are all on the table,” NDP MLA Aleana Young said.

According to the letter from Regina Public Schools’ director of education, Regina Public Schools is examining fees currently charged for noon-hour supervision, reducing spending on technology, learning resources and facility projects, minimizing transportation costs, reducing division office staffing and school instructional positions.

The provincial government has said more than once that additional funding is on the way.

“The premier has committed that we are going to be working with school divisions to provide in-year money for enrolment again and so we are going to be working very hard over the coming weeks to determine what that amount will be,” education minister Dustin Duncan said.

School fees are not new. A few years ago Regina resident Patricia Elliot was part of a parent’s group that fought to have fees eliminated.

“Kids would feel welcome to stay and parents could afford it,” Elliot said.

Today some parents are understanding of the board’s position.

“Maybe the school wants more money for whatever activity they are planning. We’re just doing our part I suppose,” one parent said.

“I know that they always ask for help or volunteers from parents so I’m sure there are some issues,” another parent added.

In the leaked letter, the Regina board said it is receiving a one percent increase in operating funding, but needs three percent to maintain the status quo.

University of Regina education professor Marc Spooner feels education is being squeezed.

“We have more students, less teachers and the cost of living, inflation has gone up so school boards have to be given the funds to be able to do their job,” Spooner said.

School boards went through the same budget exercise last year. They were forced to look for ways to trim before the government stepped in to cover the remaining shortfall.