Regina schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders

Regina Public and Catholic schools announced they will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end this month.

Both Regina Public Schools (RPS) and Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) said the Government of Saskatchewan expects school divisions to drop those COVID-19 health requirements in alignment with the updated health orders.

The provincial proof of vaccination policy will end at 12:01 on Feb. 14. The public health order, including mandatory indoor masking, will expire after Feb. 28.

The divisions said as of Feb. 14, they will no longer require adults entering facilities or schools to show proof of vaccination.

“The school division continues to encourage all who are eligible, including students, to get vaccinated and/or to get their booster, when eligible,” RPS said in a release.

Students will be required to wear a mask indoors in school facilities and transportation until March 1. After that, the school divisions said they will strongly recommend continued mask use among students and staff.

RPS said field trips, tournaments, competitions and the mixing of cohorts will resume following the February break.

The divisions said they will continue to support employees and students who choose to wear masks and “encourage families to continue to ask their children to wear masks in school.”

"Students, staff and visitors are encouraged to continue mask use for as long as they feel it is necessary, based on their own personal risk assessment," RCSD said in a letter to parents.

Enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place. RPS said it also encourages school families to continue regular self-testing at home.

The end of public health orders will also remove the five-day self-isolation requirement for those who test positive for COVID-19. However, Public Health continues to recommend that anyone who receives a positive test result isolates.

“If symptoms persist beyond five days individuals (whether or not tested) should stay home until their symptoms have been improving for 48 hours,” the Ministry of Education said, in a notice to school divisions.