Public and Catholic schools in Regina have confirmed nearly 30 COVID-19 cases in 20 schools across the city since they announced Friday schools will move to Level 4 learning ahead of spring break.

Regina Catholic Schools counted 10 cases at 5 schools, while Regina Public Schools added 19 cases at 15 schools over the weekend.

On Monday, Regina Public Schools announced Marion McVeety School will move all students to remote learning on Wednesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

OUTBREAKS IN REGINA SCHOOLS

Five schools in the Regina zone have been added to the province’s list of active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Friday, Miller Catholic High School and Dr. A.E. Perry School were added to the list; École St. Elizabeth School, St. Gabriel School and École Du Parc were added Saturday.

REMOTE LEARNING

Regina Public Schools will move all high school students to remote learning on March 24, Pre-K to Grade 8 will begin online learning on March 29.

High school students at Regina Catholic Schools will continue hybrid learning this week and elementary students will continue with face-to-face learning. Remote learning will start for all students on March 29.

There will be a scheduled break for all students from April 2 to 9.

All students will return after the break on April 12.

VARIANTS IN SCHOOLS

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed there are 25 Saskatchewan schools dealing with cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, most of which are in and around Regina.

The SHA said it “cannot confirm specific cases in the province.” It did confirm that it was treating all positive COVID-19 cases are VoCs.

More to come...