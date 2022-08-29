Regina selects Metis beadwork artist as first-ever Indigenous Artist in Residence

The City of Regina has selected a Metis beader as its first-ever Indigenous Artist in Residence.

Audie Murray, 29, grew up in Regina and has been beading for the last 10 years.

Murray plans to use that form of art to create “deep and meaningful conversations” during her time as the artist in residence.

“I thought it was such a beautiful material and it really encapsulated and communicated what I wanted to talk about in ways that aren’t so overt,” she said.

“My hope with that is that the viewer is able to spend more time with the artwork to really delve into the layers and the histories that are present within those pieces.”

The residency requires 500 hours of work that will last until the end of December. In that time, Murray will work out of a studio at the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre to create a large-scale beaded hanging wall that explores the theme of urban Indigeneity.

“I am really going to be reflecting on what that means to me and having conversations with the youth that I’ll be working with around all the layers of urban Indigeneity,” she said.

“I’m really interested in the idea of the sky, the landscape of the sky and how that is this overarching being that encapsulates urban life and rural life.”

As part of the residency, Murray will also work with Indigenous youth in a mentorship program to teach them beadwork.

City council approved the Indigenous artist in residence position in last year’s budget. Mark Sylevestre, coordinator of cultural development for the City of Regina, said the residency directly aligns with the 2016 Cultural Plan and demonstrates the city’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

“Our hope is to strengthen the Indigenous cultural presence and to align with the other goal of the cultural plan of supporting artists in the artistic community,” Sylvestre said.

“We’re really excited that Audie’s the first one, but council approved an ongoing annual budget, and so this is just the first one of many to come.”

Murray currently has work on display at the Mackenzie Art Gallery in the Radical Stitch exhibit. She created beaded toilet paper, a beaded sock and a piece titled For Hambone, Metis Billy Stick.

“With those works I’m really focused on material interventions on everyday object(s) and focusing on the continuance of Indigenous materials into contemporary life,” she said.

Murray’s final project of the residency will be displayed on the main floor of city hall once it is complete.

