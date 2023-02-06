Regina semi rollover leads to traffic delay

Traffic was briefly held up Monday morning after a truck and trailer overturned on Arcola Avenue.

The semi was heading northwest on Arcola Avenue and attempted a left turn onto Ring Road heading southwest.

The semi rolled onto its side during the turn, landing in the snow bank adjacent to the street, according to Regina police.

The semi’s load was knocked loose during the rollover and landed on the ground beside the trailer.

Traffic disruption was relatively minor as emergency crews worked to pull the truck and trailer upright.

Semi roll over. Luckily no one hurt due to low speeds. Driver said he was dodging a large white balloon falling out of the sky!! ���� @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/MpdAiOiKwY