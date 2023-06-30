Regina seniors 'devastated' following class cancellations at learning centre

Seniors are expressing disappointment over the cutting of programs at the University of Regina’s Lifelong Learning Centre that will see the extensive offering of non credit classes for seniors discontinued.

Many seniors who attended classes said it served as a way to socialize and as a lifeline.

It was more than an opportunity to learn, some say.

“When I first got the email, I honestly didn’t think I was reading what I was reading, that there must be a misunderstanding on my part but then found out they really were cancelling these classes, so I was a bit devastated,” Kim Engel, a lifelong learner said.

For 40 years the university had been offering non-credit classes specifically geared towards seniors, subjects included history, architecture, writing and yoga.

“We were intellectually stimulated but we also got to talk to our friends and find out how things were going, share a cup of coffee and for many of us, it was a lifeline,” Kay Antrobus, another lifelong learner said.

“The only way a lot of us are still alive is because people have kept learning and new things have come about and so we can’t stay stagnant,” Glenys Eberle added.

It’s believed the university was forced to make the decision because of its current financial situation.

“We should be expanding programs like the Lifelong Learning Centre, building that community and building those opportunities to learn. Instead this Sask. Party government is cutting them,” NDP MLA Matt Love said.

The provincial government said it was not involved in the university’s decision making process.

In a written statement, the province said, “Neither the Minister of Advanced Education nor the Ministry have the authority to direct the universities on operational decisions.”

Many lifelong learners are also been long time donors to the University of Regina. Now, some are reconsidering their commitment to a university that they feel no longer has programming for them.