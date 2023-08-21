Regina set to host Pickleball Canada National Championships

The “fastest growing sport in North America” will be hosting its Canadian National Championships in Regina this week.

The Pickleball Canada National Championships will begin Wednesday and run until Aug. 27.

Currently, 635 players from across Canada will compete for the title of the country's best pickleball players in age categories ranging from 16 to 75.

There will be both men’s and women’s singles as well as doubles and mixed doubles as well.

“Everybody is looking forward to the tournament, it’s going to be a fun time for sure,” Pickleball Canada president Val Vollmin told CTV Morning Live.

Vollmin said they will have a total of 32 courts set aside for the tournament at the Viterra International Trade Centre and Queen City Hub.

“There’s lots of parking and lots of room for spectators and no charge for spectators as well. We’d love to have you come down and check it out. If you want to see some fantastic pickleball, this would be the place to be this week,” she said.

Vollmin said the national championships rotate between a host city in eastern and western Canada and said Regina was chosen this year because of a very successful western regional event put on by Pickleball Regina.

“They felt ready to take on a national championship, they have 1000 plus members and lots of volunteers and we’re thrilled for Pickleball Regina,” Vollmin said.

With the sport rapidly growing in popularity, Vollmin said they believe even more people will pick up the sport after watching some of Canada’s best compete this week.

“We had a survey done and we believe there is about 1.37 million people in Canada are playing pickleball. The growth is phenomenal, everybody loves the game once they’ve tried it.”

Vollmin said when she began playing pickleball in 2010 it was difficult to find a court or people familiar with the sport in Canada.

She believes the sport exploded in popularity because it’s a game that nearly anyone can play, adding that the game can be played recreationally or competitively.

“It’s great exercise and it’s a social sport as well you can get out there and have some laughs.”