Regina, southeastern Sask. under snowfall warning

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for the city of Regina, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Friday afternoon.

The warnings stretch from west-central Saskatchewan into the southeast corner of the province and include Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan.

“Snow has already begun to fall in southwestern Saskatchewan [Friday] morning. This area of snow will continue to move towards the north and east as the day progresses,” Environment Canada said on its website.

"The heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected to begin Thursday night, stretching from the Battlefords region southeastwards, through Regina, towards Weyburn and Carlyle.”

The snow is expected to taper off from west to east throughout Friday afternoon.

Current road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.