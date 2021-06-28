Regina students prepare for end of school year

Regina students are preparing to wrap up the 2020-21 school year this week.

Both Regina Catholic and Regina Public School Divisions are calling this year difficult, but divisions remained resilient.

Regina Catholic Schools finish up for the year Monday.

The students who were in-classroom will have an early dismissal and report cars will be handed out.

Those who were learning online will be picking up their report cards at Holy Rosary Park in the afternoon.

For many students it was their first time meeting their teachers and classmates.

“Because we have all been on screen they’ve actually probably never seen their teacher with a mask on so today was kind of the opposite right where they aren’t really sure who their teacher,” Amy Sanville, principal for Regina Catholic Learning Online, said. “But it’s really exciting to see that person who’s been behind the screen for the last 10 months.”

Regina Catholic had about 375 students fully online this year with 16 virtual classrooms for grades one through eight.

Reflecting on the school year, parents said the online format was set up well.

“The teachers were phenomenal at adapting their lessons so that the kids got I think everything that they needed,” Lauren Ellis, a parent of two who did virtual learning, said.

Some said the online model gave students the chance to learn a unique skillset.

“It did teach him skills, you know, to set him up for success going forward with respect to time management, self-organization and some of that,” Carol Egert, parent of a grade seven student, said.

One grade four student said it was different, but it was nice to try something new.

“We had to sort of adapt to like how you are going to do it because regular school you go to like [physical education] but you mostly spend all your time [on] the computer,” grade four student Ethan Ellis said.

Regina Catholic Schools said parents have already been given the option to put their children back into the classroom next year or to stay with online learning. It said most have decided to go back to the physical classroom.

Students at Regina Public Schools will be in the classroom until Tuesday.

In a statement to CTV News, the Regina Public School Division said it’s “extremely thankful to the students and school families who kept doing everything they could to continue the learning, in spite of constantly changing environment.”

It added that “Regina Public Schools staff similarly demonstrated their resilience, their dedication and their professionalism and did everything they could to keep students learning safely, during a most challenging year. We are grateful to them.”

Regina Public Schools said it isn’t sure what the 2021-22 school year will look like for students and parents just yet because of the variables COVID-19 still presents.