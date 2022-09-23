Regina students protest death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian regime

A group of students gathered at the University of Regina to protest the events surrounding the death of a 22-year-old woman in Iranian police custody last week.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in police custody when she was arrested for “re-education” and “guidance” on proper Islamic attire, according to Iranian state media.

Since, rallies around the world have been conducted in solidarity with Iranian women and against the government of Iran, including in Regina.

“Iranians need to be heard,” said protester Shamim Miniha. “For the sake of freedom, be our voices.”

Protesters shouted the name “Mahsa Amini,” and “Woman. Life. Liberty.” Some even cut their hair in an act of sorrow and symbolism onto the floor of the university.

“We need people to have sympathy and solidarity for the people of Iran,” said Miniha. “We want them to know the regime and the government is not legitimate.”

One protester asked to remain anonymous out of fear of repercussions toward her family that still lives in Iran.

“I can’t speak to my family,” she said. “If my brother or my father has been killed, I don’t know.”

She claimed the government is censoring information about the death of Amini and about the anti-government protests happening in the country, including shutting down the internet.

Protesters said they want to see all people speak up for those who cannot.

“One voice cannot take action,” the protester said. “We need to stand together. We are all human.”

“We know we are not alone,” said Miniha. “We want to tell everybody of what’s going on in Iran. Them knowing that will keep our hearts warm.”