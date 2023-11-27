Regina teen charged after travelling 130 km/h down residential streets
A 16-year-old in Regina has been charged after allegedly travelling more than twice the speed limit down residential streets in the city’s northwest end.
At around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, members of Regina’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU) witnessed a vehicle travelling at high rates of speed through a school zone on Mapleford Boulevard and down several streets.
The vehicle was clocked travelling between 80 km/h and 130 km/h through heavy traffic in the area before stopping in a driveway on Boswell Crescent, police said in a news release.
ASU directed officers on the ground to the location of the suspect. Three people exited the vehicle as police arrived.
The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public.
The teen will make his first appearance in provincial court on Jan. 15, 2024.
