Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assault
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Three boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 400 block of McCarthy Boulevard around 9:15 Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS).
The suspects demanded the man’s money and property and then assaulted him until other members of the public intervened, RPS said.
RPS said the victim suffered “scrapes”.
The three boys were arrested without further incident, RPS said.
All three have been charged with robbery, the 13-year-old was also charged with a breach of conditions.
The three youths will make their first court appearances on Wednesday morning.
