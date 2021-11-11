Regina tent community waits for indoor solution under blanket of snow

Residents of Camp Hope, who have been living in tents in the Core Community Park for more than a month, faced a blanket of snow Thursday morning.

(Wayne Mantyka/CTV News)

The City of Regina has signed a lease for an indoor location to house the residents of the encampment in the Heritage neighbourhood, but did not confirm the location or when residents will begin moving.

Organizers said on social media that it would continue to operate the outdoor camp through the weekend. It was previously reported to CTV News that the camp would be decommissioned by the end of the week.

“We are going to push our limits and operate officially one final weekend,” Camp Hope said in a Facebook post. “We will NOT be decommissioning camp Friday. It will happen sometime on Monday.”

(Wayne Mantyka/CTV News)

According to Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, more information on Camp Hope's indoor transition will be coming soon.

"Right now the last piece is truly operational, which requires staff and buildings, everything from security to wifi and telephones, the actual organization to ensure the space is safe. Dividers up, those types of things," Masters said after Wednesday's council meeting. "We're really close."

Masters said the lead agency will be taking in volunteers on an application basis for the indoor transition as it continues work on-site at the current camp.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social Services said it continues to work to make shelter available for those who need it.