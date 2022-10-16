Regina Thunder celebrate 'Orange Shirt Game' celebrating Indigenous culture

The last game of the Prairie Football Conference regular season for the Regina Thunder came with an important message. The organization deemed Sunday’s match-up against the Edmonton Huskies the 'Orange Shirt Game'.

Team president Murad Al-Katib was at the game and said it’s vital to acknowledge Indigenous culture.

"It is great for our community to recognize the talent and the richness of the culture that you know that’s what today (Saturday) will be about,” Al-Katib explained.

The game began with the national anthem sung by Teagan Littlechief.

She said it is crucial for Indigenous culture to be the center of attention after it has been historically disregarded.

"Our culture has always been in the backdrop, we have always had it and we have always done it,” Littlechief said.

“To be able to show the beauty of it and show what else our First Nations people are capable of.”

The Treaty 4 flag was presented to dignitaries, signifying the partnership between the organizations.

The Thunder are making the effort to educate their players about reconciliation.

"We are getting on board to do more training (like) Truth and Reconciliation training, Treaty training, what is orange shirt day what do they mean,” Keith Pratt explained, who is the Indigenous Advisor for the Regina Thunder.

“Those kind of things so our football players get a good understanding [of] what today is all about.”

At half time, spectators were treated to Indigenous culture with different kind of dances including a drum circle and hoop dancing.

It is all part of the Thunders' commitment to Indigenous cultures.

"There’s an economic barrier for a lot of communities, there’s a lack of experience with the coaching staff, were going to commit to not only recruiting players but were going to commit to coaching development and leadership development for communities,” Al-Katib said.

The day was celebrated by the organizations hoping to strengthen their relationship through sport.

Clinching a 42-14 win over the Huskies on the field, the Thunder complete another undefeated regular season.