Regina Thunder prepare for conference finals after win over Winnipeg

Source: Twitter / @reginathunder

The Regina Thunder are on their way to the prairie football conference finals.

The team extended their undefeated streak again Sunday with a 45- 26 win over the Winnipeg Rifles.

The Thunder will host the Saskatoon Hilltops at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 14 -- kick off is at 1 p.m.

