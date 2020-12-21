A member of the Canadian Junior Football League’s Regina Thunder has been given a significant community service award.

Fifth year defensive lineman Jordan Tholl has won the Past Commissioner’s Community Service award, an honour given to a player who demonstrates exceptional community service.

Tholl was a co-creator of SaskMasks, a social enterprise that manufactured and designed masks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group raised more than $50,000 for the Regina Food Bank, the YWCA and Carmichael Outreach.

“We’re not just a football team. We’re a team in the commnity and I think it brings us up that other level as something that in regina they reconize us and across the nation they recognize us,” said Tholl.

Tholl also volunteered for Carmichael Outreach, an organization that advocates for people who are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness, preparing meals at the centre.

Tholl has one more year left with the Thunder, after the 2020 season was cancelled. He is also studying business at the University of Regina and participated in “Five Days for the Homeless”, helping raise more than $50,000 by sleeping outside for five nights without luxuries like clean clothes, showers or regular access to meals.

Tholl was also a member of the Cougars Wrestling team and fought for the program to be re-instated after it was cancelled by the University of Regina. He juggles a full university schedule, CJFL football and extra curricular volunteer activities, but sees it as a duty to give back.

“Everybody's given me lots of opportunities there so I should give that back and feed into my city the same way.

Thunder Defensive Line Coach Dave Jackson has been working with Tholl for the past three seasons.

“He’s constantly wanting to get better and he’s constantly wanting to help people and bring them along with him,” said Jackson. “Here’s an example of how to carry yourself, how to interact with people, how to do it not in a self benefiting way but looking to benefit other people.”

Tholl is the first player from the Regina Thunder to win the Past Commissioner’s award since the award was introduced in 2002.