Regina TikToker nearing 2 million followers

With over 33 million likes on TikTok, Regina’s Ryan Doka is well on his way to becoming a hit.

For more than a decade, Doka has been creating videos on YouTube and is now bringing in the views on TikTok.

“It started out as a joke,” Doka said. “I was talking with my girlfriend saying ‘you know what, wouldn’t it be funny if I started a TikTok account and started posting and all of a sudden went viral.’”

After amassing 1.9 million followers, Doka is still creating.

He classifies his videos as humour, with a science base. The videos centre around what happens when you leave different things in vodka, whiskey, and other substances for a month.

“I’ll leave it in there for a week or a month and come back to it and I’ll taste it and then I’ll take a shot of the beverage,” Doka said. “Sometimes it’s good, and sometimes it’s terrible,” he said with a laugh.

Raw steak in vodka, skittles in whisky, and even a baseball in acid are all pieces that make up the page.

“Creating for TikTok, because it is short form content it becomes a lot more action packed, and you got to be real quick with it,” Doka said. “Almost like ADHD combined into a video.”

I left Sour Patch Kids in whiskey for a month �� #sourpatchkids #whiskey #inajar #dokaryan #whisky #fyp #yqr @lmdistillery

As his TikTok has grown, so has his Instagram.

“Posting the same videos on my Instagram reels, it has boosted my Instagram the last three months from being at 6,000 followers when I started, to around 42,000 now,” Doka said.

The big personality presented on camera has earned him over 250 million views, but in real life, Doka said he is much more reserved.

“My personality on camera is super vibrant, and is really go, go, go, go. My personality in real life, I am incredibly socially awkward to a point and also really reserved,” Doka said.

Doka said ever since his videos began getting more and more views, people around Regina are starting to recognize him.

“When I’m going out in public, I find that I’m being noticed by a lot of people. Which is kind of surreal, because I didn’t think that would happen,” Doka said.

Eventually, Doka hopes to reach 10 million followers on TikTok, and even potentially move into acting or hosting a TV show later in his career.