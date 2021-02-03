A Regina Tim Hortons decided to create a donut to say thank you to Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, taking inspiration from the top doctor’s signature sweater vests.

Tim Horton’s crew member Red from Regina’s Capital Crossing location designed a special sweater vest donut in honour of Dr. Saqib Shahab.

A picture of the donut was shared on the Tim Horton’s Regina Twitter page on Tuesday with the caption “Thank you Dr. Shahab!”

Staff said the donut was created to show appreciation for everything Dr. Shahab does to keep us all safe.

Thank you, Dr. Shahab! Production Team Member, Red, designed this sweater vest donut to show our appreciation for everything the Dr. is doing to keep us all safe. #Regina #Saskatchewan #healthcareheroes pic.twitter.com/aXw98M1LGW

“Red came up with the idea and he went to work and put together a pretty nice looking donut just as a way to say thank you to Dr. Shahab and everything he’s doing to keep us all safe,” Mike Di Stasi, the owner of Capital Crossing Tim Hortons, said.

Unfortunately you cannot buy the sweater vest donut as it is a one-of-a-kind creation.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called the treat “sweet,” in a tweet.

This is sweet! Great to see people and businesses across the province are sharing their support for Saskatchewan's top doctor.



Thank you to @TimHortonsYQR for this tribute. https://t.co/w9n86HKDWz