Regina to host 2022 men's provincial curling championship

Regina will host Saskatchewan’s 2022 men’s provincial curling championship.

CURLSASK announced Regina’s successful bid to host the 2022 SaskTel Tankard in a release Thursday.

“This event is an opportunity for fans and our young future stars to see the best players compete for a provincial title,” Ashley Howard, the executive director of CURLSASK, said in a release.

“We know that Regina has a rich history of hosting curling championships with world-class fans and volunteers, so we have every expectation that the 2022 SaskTel Tankard will be a memorable event.”

The provincial championship is scheduled to take place at the Cooperators Centre on Feb. 9-13, 2022. The 2022 tournament will mark the first time in over 30 years the Tankard is being held in Regina.

“Curl Regina is excited to be working with REAL as our venue partner as we welcome back the Tankard to Regina,” Bernadette McIntyre, the chair of the Regina bid committee, said. “The last time we hosted was 1989, so we are very excited to be bringing back this great event to Regina and we look forward to an exciting five days.”

The winner of the tournament will have a chance to represent Saskatchewan at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta.

Organizers said fans will be in attendance at the Cooperators Centre to take in the action.