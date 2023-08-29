Regina to host 'Para-Athletic Day' to showcase opportunities in sport

Excel and the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sport Association will host a Para-Athletic Day on Sept. 9 to showcase all opportunities within Para-Athletics.

“We did a coaching Para-Athletics day with the Cyclones (athletics) and kind of found out that there was a little bit of a need there and there wasn’t a lot of athletes and we asked how we could help,” said Chadon Dorsch, head coach of Excel Athletika.

The event, running from 10:00 am-3:00 pm at the Canada Games Athletics Complex in Regina, will feature something for everyone with any physical disability says Jennifer Wood, Cyclones Athletics coach and Program Coordinator for Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association.

“There are so many categories and classifications in athletics. You can have a limb deficiency, an intellectual impairment, visual impairment, absolutely anybody can come out,” explained Wood.

“There will be jump [events] happening, there will be throws, there will be wheelchair racing, there will be able bodied running, just everything you would normally do at a track meet.”

The event will also feature some of Saskatchewan’s top athletes in the Para sport world including Janz Stein, who qualified for the Paralympics in 2016, 2020, and is now training for Paris 2024.

“I love it. It’s opening our society and community to para sport,” said Stein.

“I’ve been around for a very long time and I’m going away now. It’s nice to hopefully get more involved and educating that para-sport is not just able bodied. There’s a lot of high performance athletes.”

Children as young as five are encouraged to come out to the event.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world to just come out and put yourself out there sometimes and try something new but you’ll find a community of people that will support you,” Wood said.

“Find your event, find what you want to do, and it’s exactly the same as training you just a little different piece of equipment.”

“We are one big family and we can’t wait to expand that family a little bit,” Dorsch said enthusiastically.

Athletes can find out more and register for the event here.