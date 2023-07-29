Regina to welcome direct flights to 9 popular destinations this winter

Regina travellers who have been hoping for a sun-soaked vacation can pack their bags this winter, as the Regina Airport plans to have direct flights to nine destinations, including Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.

People will be able to fly non-stop to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Orlando, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, and Varadero on Westjet and Sunwing, according to a release from the Regina Airport Authority.

A Mazatlán flight will also be offered, with one stop in Saskatoon on the way to and from Regina.

Justin Reves, director of revenue development, public relations, and customer experience, said they are excited to see the lineup of international flights back again this winter.

“With so many direct flights to popular destinations available, southern Saskatchewan residents can look forward to a fantastic sun holiday when temperatures start dropping,” he said in a media release.

Each destination will have a flight at least once a week.

Westjet flights to Las Vegas will begin twice a week from Oct. 2 to 23, and once a week beginning Nov. 2. Westjet flights to Cancun will begin Oct. 29 five times a week, and Sunwing flights will begin Nov. 11 five times a week.

Westjet flights to Puerto Vallarta will begin four times a week beginning Nov. 5, and Sunwing flights will begin Nov. 13 four times a week.

Phoenix flights will begin via Westjet once a week beginning on Nov. 16, and Orlando flights will take off once a week via WestJet beginning Dec. 8.

Mazatlan flights with Sunwing will begin Dec. 8, with the one Saskatoon stop. Puerto Plata, Varadero, and Punta Cana will all have flights once a week with Sunwing, with flights beginning Dec. 7, Dec. 12, and Dec. 13 respectively.