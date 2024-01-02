Regina traffic stops for burned-out lights lead to sexual assault arrest, drug seizure

What started as separate stops for burned-out tail lights led to arrests for drug trafficking and sexual assault.

Regina police say officers found a stash of fentanyl and made two arrests for drug trafficking on New Years Eve.

“Thanks to the training that RPS CTSS members have in detecting drug trafficking - that stop lead to these two drug traffickers not being able to sell their poison in Regina. 31g of fentanyl, $1200, a scale, etc. seized,” a post on X from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) says.

According to police, a man and a woman were both arrested. The woman was also wanted for a separate robbery charge in Regina.

The man had multiple warrants for his arrest, including one from outside Regina and several others in Regina including a previous trafficking charge, the X post said.

On New Year's Day, Regina police stopped a truck for a burned out light that eventually led to the man driving the vehicle being arrested for warrants that included sexual assault and sexual interference.

An X post from CTSS about the incident said the man lied about his name before police arrested him.

Following the man’s arrest police learned he was wanted for 13 warrants in various jurisdictions.

Those warrants included sexual assault and interference.