Regina Transit expands service into east end, implements free rides for youth

Regina Transit has expanded services into the city’s east end with four stops now operating in the Aurora Boulevard area.

The route is an extension of the #50 Victoria Express. The four stops add service to Costco, the Landmark Cinemas and surrounding businesses.

“This new route is going to improve service out here and increase ridership for the transit agency,” Brad Bells, director of transit and fleet services with the City of Regina, said.

“This will improve options for our residents and workers that work out here in this access area for both businesses and the restaurants.”

The routes run in 30 minute intervals from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 60 minute intervals from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It will also run Sundays and holidays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in 60 minute intervals.

Bells said people who frequent the Aurora area have been requesting this service expansion.

FREE RIDERSHIP FOR YOUTH 13 AND UNDER

After approval from city council in July, children aged 13 and under can now ride all Regina Transit routes for free.

The city said riders will not need to show identification, but instead it will run on an honour system.

“We feel that if we can give opportunities to our youth, they’ll have more opportunity to use transit and become lifelong members of transit and use it in the future,” Bells said.

“It’s good for families and makes it more affordable.”

Bells said the city is in contact with local school boards to explore expanding free rides for those 18 and under in the future.

“We’re working with school boards to see if they’re willing to be part of the funding model that we have,” Bells said.

“It’s a little more costly for us than the 13 and under model because lots of youth and high school students do ride transit.”