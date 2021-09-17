Regina vaccine clinic, rapid testing site dealing with influx of people following COVID-19 announcement

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic and a rapid testing site are dealing with a large amount of people, following Thursday’s announcement from the provincial government on plans to implement a proof of vaccination or a negative test policy.

The Southland Mall held a walk-in vaccination clinic on Friday. A long line of people waited to get their shot for most of the morning, including Jonathan Thomas. He works in IT and said he got vaccinated because if he didn’t, he would lose his job.

“I am p**sed off. I am angry, because it’s not right. Any medical procedure like this, or anything, should not be forced,” said Thomas.

Starting October 1st, proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required at restaurants, casinos, movie theatres and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events. All provincial and Crown employees will have to follow the same requirements.

“If you weren't vaccinated and living in Saskatchewan, it's now time to get your shot,” said Premier Scott Moe.

The government said the negative tests that can be used in lieu of proof of vaccination, must be through a private operator at an individual's own expense.

Nobel HSSE offers a rapid antigen test for $97.65 after taxes.

Operations Manager Ryan Galloway said the company has seen a significant increase in people coming in for testing in the past few weeks, especially since Thursday’s announcement.

“Most of the folks that we test are travelling and that’s probably the bulk of the people that we have come through,” said Galloway. “However, we have seen an uptick in people either doing it for personal reasons or going to events or restaurants or things like that.”