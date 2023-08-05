Regina volunteers concerned for unhoused following dismantling of encampment

It has been just over one week since an encampment of the unhoused was removed from Regina city hall. Some of the people have moved into shelters, while others are living in back alleys.

Ken Safioles had attended the camp to support friends living there.

“If that gentleman or this young woman had a house to go to, I’m pretty sure wouldn’t it be nice to be home right now. You know, like it’s pretty sad, it honestly is,” he said.

Last Friday, the city cleared close to 80 tents where the unhoused had resided for over 40 days.

Eleven people who refused to leave were arrested including community volunteers like Florence Stratton.

“Eleven of us were taken to jail cells. We were there for about four hours and then they let us out. We were found guilty of obstruction but no charges. I think that’s true of everybody. I had a home and a bed to go back to,” she said.

Volunteers came to know many of the residents. They say the outcome has been tragic for some.

“They’re everywhere so we haven’t been able to find everyone. We’ve had news that there have been at least one or two deaths since people got distressed from city hall,” said Kim Goetz, another community volunteer.

Drug overdoses continue on Regina streets. On Friday afternoon, Regina Fire and EMS used a double dose of nasal naloxone to save a life.

Lack of housing remains a factor contributing to the despair.

“When you turn 60, they make you apply for your Canada Pension and then they take it dollar for dollar off your welfare cheque and they leave me with $94. Find a place to live on $130,” said a man who does not have a place to live.

On Wednesday evening, bylaw officials moved in to clear the short-lived camp at the old Taylor Field site.

CTV News contacted the mayor’s office and the provincial government for information on the housing plan going forward.